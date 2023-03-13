Home Health Covid, Johns Hopkins stops data collection: 6.8 million dead
After three years of 24-hour monitoring of data on Covid from all over the world, Johns Hopkins University interrupted the operations of its Coronavirus Resource Center on March 10, the service which, with its real-time bulletins, was immediately a beacon on the international trend of the pandemic infections. The website’s comprehensive pandemic data “will remain free and accessible to researchers, journalists, and the public for all data reported between January 22, 2020 and March 10, 2023,” writes Johns Hopkins. The “final” numbers of this pandemic say: 676 million infected, over 13 billion inoculated vaccines but above all 6,881,955 dead.

