Home Health Covid: jump of new cases 44,878, double the victims – Healthcare
There are 44,878 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hoursaccording to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 10,008. The victims are 64, up from 32 yesterday. The positivity rate has risen to 18.4% (yesterday it was 15.2%), the molecular and antigenic swabs are 243,421 (yesterday 65,697).

There is no extension for the obligation to use masks on buses, metro and trains, but also in hospitals, medical clinics and RSA. It is learned from circles of the Ministry of Health. The provision expires next 30 September.

