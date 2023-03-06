news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 06 – “After three years of the Covid emergency, breast cancer has returned to being the big killer of all tumor pathologies, even surpassing those in men: the estimate tells us that during the year we will have more than 55,700 women in Italy will fall ill with breast cancer, with a peak of 40% among women under 50 and with a mortality of at least 10 thousand units, due to late diagnoses”. The alarm was raised by the national president of the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors (Lilt), Francesco Schittulli, protagonist of the meeting promoted in breaking latest news by the national Fidapa on ‘The Prevention of Women’s Tumors’.



“We are facing a real pandemic – he explained – against which Lilt has deployed its army of doctors to disseminate its culture of prevention, to visit as many women as possible, because identifying a tumor when it is very small, a few millimeters, it means to heal”.



“Today we have to divide our life into a pre and post-Covid pandemic – Schittulli underlined again -. Cancer treatments had managed to lengthen the life expectancy of patients, up to 85 years. Experience now tells us that when we manage to detect the presence of a tumor in time, we manage to win the battle and also save 98% of the patients.In the three years of lockdown we have witnessed a paradoxical situation, prevention and early diagnosis have been set aside, and only the Covid pandemic was talked about, as if there weren’t a cancer pandemic. Women are the ones who suffer the worst consequences today, they have thought of their children, husbands, families, neglecting prevention and today breast cancer breast has returned to being the big killer, becoming the most widespread oncological pathology”.



“Last year – he underlined – we recorded 390,700 new cases of cancer in Italy, and this means that every day 1,071 people were diagnosed, and every day 496 people died of cancer. And these are pandemic numbers, more than the Covid, for this reason Lilt has asked the Government to establish the daily or weekly cancer bulletin, to keep the guard up”. (HANDLE).

