Home » Covid, Madeddu (UniSs): “Important role of monoclonals in early therapy for the elderly”
Health

Covid, Madeddu (UniSs): “Important role of monoclonals in early therapy for the elderly”

by admin
Covid, Madeddu (UniSs): “Important role of monoclonals in early therapy for the elderly”

The professor of infectious diseases of the University of Sassari: “They are fragile patients with poor ability to respond to infections which adds up to a drop in vaccine booster doses” On the Covid-19 front “at this moment”, of the post-pandemic phase “what .. .
Channels: Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Coronavirus tampons, Sardinia, Sassari, Infections, Vaccines, Pandemic

See also  Video games change so as not to end up like dinosaurs

You may also like

Instructions for care cut before St. John’s Day

Prigozhin and the mystery of Berlusconi’s funeral: “I...

Health care providers are not the piggy bank...

No! Giorgio Calabrese did not say that eating...

«Those who know don’t want to talk» –...

Pharmacy owners are protected in an emergency

Human embryos artificially produced | News.at

Padua joins the Pharmercure digital pharmacies network

Water retention, mistakes to avoid in the gym:...

Immediate treatment of sunburn | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy