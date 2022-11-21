Although it has almost disappeared from the front pages of newspapers and bulletins have become weekly, the Covid19 keep on running. And as proof is the fact that everyone will have at least one acquaintance who finds himself isolated at home in these days. As, then, the virus has taught us, the variants make it even more contagious and with symptoms which are often different than in the past. Among the recent reports, for example, in addition to the effects of the Coronavirus on the cardiovascular system, symptoms affecting the feet are emerging.

To highlight it, is a new study that warns in case some problems arise lower extremities. The so-called ‘Covid toes’ (in English ‘Covid toes’) are characterized by discomfort similar to those of chilblains and the data speak of increasing cases. For this, the Royal College of Podiatry has conducted a study in order to identify the symptoms which can represent an alarm signal that should not be underestimated.

The main ones hit the toes which generally turn out to be swollen and pale, exactly as happens in the case of chilblains. Among other discomforts that accompany this condition, experts speak of itching, pain or burning, edema, blisters or ulcer formation. It is a symptomatology that can potentially affect anyone but the most exposed would be i childrenwhich according to what emerged in the research they are more likely than adults to develop problems with the small blood vessels of the feet.

Il foot from Covid remains, at the moment, a rare symptom associated with the Coronavirus, but discoloration and swelling around the fingers are attracting the attention of doctors interested in clarifying the precise causes. Among other things, it also seems that there have been cases where the hands have been affected, with the development of blisters and itchy bumps. To avoid any complications, the advice is always to contact your doctor or a specialist if we notice unusual phenomena in our children.