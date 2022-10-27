The obligation to wear masks in hospitals and RSA, one of the last anticovid measures still in force, expires in a few days – October 31st. The decisions of the new minister Orazio Schillaci are awaited on this issue.

“We are working on it, respecting the patients,” he said on the expiry of the ordinance.

“Today the Covid disease is completely different from what it once was and therefore we are trying to make sure that as there can be a return to greater freedom”, added Schillaci.

“I think it is useful to clarify what happened from an administrative point of view, as was clearly stated yesterday by Prime Minister Meloni”, he then said in response to a question from journalists on the possibility of a commission of inquiry on Covid management. “This is the most important aspect and all the political forces of the majority and opposition agree – he concluded – Go and see what has been done on the purchases. I think it is correct to give a signal to the many sick people”.