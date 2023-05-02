Home » Covid, masks mandatory only in wards with frail and elderly patients – Targatocn.it
“It is mandatory to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the departments that host frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if intensive care, identified by the Health Departments of the health facilities themselves. The obligation is extended to workers, users and visitors of social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, also not self-sufficient, and in any case the residential structures”.

This is the content of the circular of the Ministry of Health in force since yesterday 1st May and valid until next 31st December 2023.

Care-intensive wards, nursing homes and hospices: nothing changes.

In the other wards or in the waiting rooms, the obligation remains at the discretion of the Health Departments. The decision to have the swab performed for access to the emergency rooms is also at the discretion of the health departments and the regions.

As far as medical surgeries are concerned, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices remains at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of their own choice.

