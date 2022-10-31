After listening to the experts, the Minister of Health has decided to extend the order made by his predecessor Speranza until the end of the year, which obliges anyone entering a health facility to wear a mask. The Minister: “We never thought of not going in this direction. There is no afterthought “. TEXT ORDER

31 OTT –

If on the data bulletin, the vaccination obligations for health professionals and the fines for the over 50s no vax, the Government has decided to relax the measures regarding masks in health facilities, the intention is to maintain the obligation.

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci has decided to extend the order made by his predecessor Speranza for another two months (until 31 December) which obliges anyone entering a health facility to wear a mask.

“We confirm the use of masks in hospitals because even here I have read all kinds of news that did not correspond to the truth”, said the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference.

“I signed an ordinance extending the obligation to wear masks in health centers: we never thought of not going in this direction. There is no afterthought “. The Minister of Health said, Orazio Schillaci.

October 31, 2022

