Covid, May 4 WHO meeting on the end of the emergency – Health

The 15th meeting of the Covid-19 Emergency Committee, convened by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will be held on 4 May 2023: after the meeting, the Emergency Committee will inform the Director-General if the pandemic is still a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic). The World Health Organization communicates it in a note.
The Covid-19 Emergency Committee held its first meeting on 22-23 January 2020. On 30 January 2020, following its second meeting, the Committee informed the Director General that the Covid-19 outbreak was a a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic). The director general, reads the note, “accepted the opinion of the Committee and declared the Covid-19 as Pheic on January 30, 2020”.
The Committee continues to meet every 3 months to review whether Covid-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and to review and re-issue temporary recommendations.

