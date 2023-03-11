news-txt”>

The millions of rats that populate the streets of New York City, already public enemy number 1 of the inhabitants of the metropolis, could now represent a new threat. According to an American study published in the journal mBio, in fact, rodents could be a vehicle of Covid. It has been shown in the past that the virus can infect pets, such as cats and dogs, big cats and some wild animals. Transition from these animals to humans has never been verified and, even in the case of mice, is likely to be very rare.

However, researchers have found that rodents are very sensitive to the virus and all its variants. “This is one of the first studies to show that SARS-CoV-2 variants can infect rodent populations in a major urban area in the United States,” said lead researcher Dr. Henry Wan, of the University of Missouri. .

The team behind the study looked at 79 rats in the fall of 2021, mostly found in Brooklyn parks. Thirteen of them (16.5%) tested positive. Expanding the positivity rate to the rodent population of all of New York City (about 8 million), the researchers speculated that about 1.3 million mice could be infected. What worries scientists is that rodents can not only infect people but that they can become a vehicle for the development of new variants. “It is very likely that mice play an important role in the evolution of the Alpha, Delta, Omicron variants, which could result in the emergence of new variants,” the team stressed. But, warned Professor Wan, more studies are needed to understand the threat rodents pose to the development of new mutations and to humans.