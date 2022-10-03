LECCE – The immunologist Mauro Minelli invites all health care managers to take a step forward: the virus has “cooled”, we can no longer adopt the rules of 2 years ago. What is also happening in Lecce and that those who do not want to be locked up at home for days, avoid swabs and go around the same. Of course, the guard must remain high for the most vulnerable, but today we are facing a different disease. It is useless to impose long quarantines that continue to do damage on an economic level.

“The quarantine constraint must be overcome, also because it is reasonably suspected of being an occasion for deceptions and subterfuges, especially since the do-it-yourself tampons were introduced – explains Minelli – That said, at a stage where the clinical impact of covid appears to be decidedly mitigated from the dynamics of immunization, we can think of totally eliminating this measure that has characterized our lives for over 2 and a half years.

Conceptually, due to the type and intensity of symptoms that are currently registered in those infected with the latest variants of SARS Cov-2, maintaining the quarantine rules would be a bit like forcibly detaining at home, for at least another 5 days, those who have already successfully passed a respiratory virosis of another type. Nor, to justify this choice, can it be admissible to recall what the covid was like in previous years, because compared to previous years the covid has changed.

Let’s focus today on updating treatments and, if anything, on vaccination coverage of the elderly and people at risk, even as regards the more traditional flu vaccine whose symptoms, in the ‘realm’ of omicron 5, are difficult to distinguish due to their how much, sometimes, even more significant.

Between the rationally preventive use of the mask (also for the flu) and the slavish application of the quarantine, I would frankly focus on the former “.

Sponsored Link