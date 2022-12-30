“E’ likely a greater seasonal circulation of respiratory viruses” and for this reason we must be ready strengthening the hospitals and the surveillance. Guard high on Covid and also think about the use of masks indoorsto the enhancement of the home work and the reduction of mass gatheringsas well as the ventilation of closed environments and the intensification of fourth doses of vaccine anti-Covid and of an additional dose for some at-risk categories. These are some of the actions indicated by Ministry of Healthin the event of a worsening of the epidemiological situation, in the circular “Interventions in place for the management of the circulation of SarsCoV2 in the 2022-23 winter season” signed by the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezzaand the Director of Programming Stephen Lorussoand elaborated with the support of theHigher Institute of Health (Iss).

All this while the Minister of Health tries to reassure the citizens: “It’s one calm situationi data is declining“, he recalls, citing the weekly data of theIss which “show that in the last week Covid cases have been decreasing and so have patients in intensive care and hospitalizations”. “Today we need to convince the most fragile people to get vaccinated. It is no longer the era of obligations, we have seen what happened in China. I believe that in a mature state like ours, citizens will responsibly get vaccinated ”, he said Horace Schillacia Today is another day broadcast on Rai Uno. “Should the incidence increase, we will recommend the use of the indoors mask. But today we are not in this situation”, the minister reiterated. On the mandatory swabs for those arriving from China, Schillaci reiterates that it is not a question of “a discriminatory rule towards anyone” but it is only a “measure yes precaution“. “The goal – he underlines – is to sequence the results of the positive samples to check whether passengers arriving from China have variants of the SarsCoV2 virus other than the known ones. So far we are absolutely don’t worry because all the sampled cases demonstrate that they are all variants of Omicron already present in our national territory”, concludes Schillaci.

The ministerial circular provides ideas for “preparing a regional level rapid adaptation of actions and services in the case of increased need for assistance“. In the winter period 2022-2023, “all the activities of surveillancesince it is likely a pressure increase on laboratories both for diagnostics, but also more generally on virological surveillance networks due to a increased circulation of respiratory viruses, it is necessary that mechanisms to strengthen the systems in force are envisaged”, reads the circular. “It will be essential – it is added – to ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor the viruses in circulation and the emergence of new viral variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of the laboratories”. For this region “it is strongly recommended”, at least in hospitals and emergency rooms, “to collect samples to be subjected to molecular testing, to guarantee in each region and autonomous province a minimum number of samples to genotype“.

“In the event of a possible significant worsening of the Covid epidemiological picture, it will be possible to evaluate thetemporary adoption of other measures”, continues the document, “such as the work from home or limitation of size of events they predict gatherings“. “The use of masks it is effective in reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses and in the event that an evident epidemiological deterioration is documented with serious clinical impact and on the functioning of the welfare services, their use could be indicated in closed spacesaimed in particular at protecting people at high risk of serious illness”.

The ministry also underlines the importance “that the organizational structure of the health services dedicated to Covid-19 (with particular reference to hospital bed allocations) will have to dynamically follow the trends in the related demand and the epidemiological situation, to limit the effects of the management of the pandemic on the treatment of pathologies other than Covid-19 and on the waiting lists for scheduled services”. In particular, it is recommended to verify “the provision of beds in ordinary hospitalization (medical area Covid) and in regime of intensive/sub-intensive therapy dedicated and to be dedicated to Covid-19 patients, to be identified and activated in a flexible manner based on demand”. Obviously we also need to think about “the procurement of consumables, instruments, devices, diagnostics, medicines, vaccines“. “Although the evolution of the pandemic is in its current state unpredictable our country must prepare for face a winter in which one could observe a increased care impact attributable to various acute respiratory diseases, first of all the flu, and to the possible circulation of new variants of Sars-CoV-2, also determined by individual behaviors and the immune status of the population”, reads the conclusions of the circular.