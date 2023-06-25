Home » Covid monitoring. Incidence and hospitalizations down. Rt index rises. In the last week 5,660 new cases (-24.1%) and 76 deaths (-6%)
Health

Covid monitoring. Incidence and hospitalizations down. Rt index rises. In the last week 5,660 new cases (-24.1%) and 76 deaths (-6%)

by admin

The incidence drops to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 13 the previous week. The occupation of beds in the Medical Area is down to 1.7% compared to 2% 7 days ago, while intensive care is stable at 0.5%. The Rt index stands at 0.82. THE REPORT

23 JUN –

The Covid curve continues its descent. The incidence drops to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 13 the previous week. The occupation of beds in the Medical Area is down to 1.7% compared to 2% 7 days ago, while intensive care is stable at 0.5%. The Rt index stands at 0.82, up on the 0.71 of the previous survey.

In the last week there were 5,660 new cases compared to 7,461 last week (-24.1%). There were 76 deaths, down 6% from 81 last week. The positivity rate also drops, which stands at 2.9% compared to 3.5% 7 days ago. Swabs are also down: 192,906 were made compared to 211,279 in the previous survey. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

June 23, 2023
© breaking latest news


More articles in Studies and Analysis

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Joint Venture
SICS srl
Editions
Health Communication srl Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

See also  During the night we could be hit by cramps that ruin our sleep quality for these reasons

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

John Goodman lost 90 kilos following the Mediterranean...

The Pope to the artists: let harmony live...

MotoGP Assen, Bezzecchi wins the Sprint Race. 2nd...

Sales on Piazza Affari and on other European...

from Zucchero to Laura Pausini, the artists on...

the areas where most insidious

offensive launched in Donbass for the reconquest of...

Inter, Thuram for Dzeko is a deal even...

Public health becomes movement again, thanks to the...

«The youtuber arrested too late»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy