Covid monitoring. Incidence and hospitalizations down. Rt index rises. In the last week 5,660 new cases (-24.1%) and 76 deaths (-6%)

The Covid curve continues its descent. The incidence drops to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 13 the previous week. The occupation of beds in the Medical Area is down to 1.7% compared to 2% 7 days ago, while intensive care is stable at 0.5%. The Rt index stands at 0.82, up on the 0.71 of the previous survey.

In the last week there were 5,660 new cases compared to 7,461 last week (-24.1%). There were 76 deaths, down 6% from 81 last week. The positivity rate also drops, which stands at 2.9% compared to 3.5% 7 days ago. Swabs are also down: 192,906 were made compared to 211,279 in the previous survey. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

June 23, 2023

