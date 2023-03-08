Getting sick with Covid-19 multiplies the risk of developing gastrointestinal disorders within a year of infection. Among those who have had Covid, compared to those who have never been infected with Sars-CoV-2, the probability of suffering long-term stomach and intestinal problems increases by 36% in general. These range from a 35% higher risk of gastroesophageal reflux to a 62% higher risk of stomach or small bowel ulcers, including stomach pain (+36%), acute pancreatitis (+46%), gastric inflammation ( +47%), irritable bowel syndrome (+54%). An American team does the math in a maxi-study published in ‘Nature Communications’. The authors estimate that, to date, COVID-19 has contributed to more than 6 million new cases of gastrointestinal disorders in the US and 42 million worldwide. Among the ‘legacies’ of the virus also constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, vomiting and liver problems including liver failure. From mild symptoms, therefore, to potentially fatal pathologies.

The analysis is authored by scientists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. The researchers examined about 14 million anonymous medical records in the database maintained by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the largest integrated health system in the country. They then defined a set of controlled data relating to over 154 thousand people who tested positive for Covid from March 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021 and survived in the first 30 days following the infection. The gastrointestinal outcomes of these patients were compared with those found in two control groups of people not infected with Sars-CoV-2: over 5.6 million in the same period March 1, 2020-January 15, 2021 and over 5.8 million since March 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019, well before the pandemic coronavirus infected and killed millions of people around the planet.

People included in the study were mostly older white men, however the authors also evaluated data that included more than 1.1 million women and adults of all ages and ethnicities, confirming that “to develop long-term gastrointestinal problems after Covid-19 infection were people of all ages, independent of sex and racial background”, explains Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University, who in previous works described together with his team the aftermath produced by Sars-CoV-2 on the brain, heart, kidneys and other organs. In several studies, Al-Aly and colleagues overall found about 80 adverse effects associated with Long Covid.

“The gastrointestinal problems were among the first reported by the Covid patient community,” Al-Aly points out. “It is increasingly clear that the gastrointestinal tract acts as a reservoir for the virus”, therefore “at the state of research, the data relating to Long Covid gastrointestinal disorders did not surprise us”. Nonetheless, the epidemiologist warns that “the virus can be destructive, even among those who are considered healthy” i.e. asymptomatic, “or who have had mild infections. We are observing the ability of Covid-19 to attack any organ system in the body , sometimes with serious long-term consequences, including death.”

“Many people make comparisons between Covid-19 and the flu,” Al-Aly continues. Well, “we compared the health outcomes of those hospitalized with flu compared to those hospitalized with Covid and observed an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders among people who had been hospitalized with Covid. Even at this point in the pandemic – warns the expert – Covid-19 remains more serious than the flu”. As for the vaccination effect, few of those included in the study had been vaccinated because vaccines were not yet available on a very large scale in the period considered. In any case, the author points out, “although vaccines can help reduce Long Covid risks, they do not offer complete protection against long-term symptoms of the infection that can affect the heart, lungs, brain and gastrointestinal tract”.

“Taken together with all the evidence accumulated so far, the findings of this report highlight the urgent need to redouble and accelerate our efforts to develop strategies to prevent and treat long-term health effects after infection,” Al-Aly said. COVID-19″. For the scientist, “it is essential to include” also “gastrointestinal health as an integral part of post-acute Covid assistance”.