Contagions in decisive recovery – The latest data speak of a marked increase in infections, which grew by 15% in the week between 11 and 17 November (208,000 against 108,000, an average of 20,000 per day), albeit offset by a slight drop in deaths, 533 (-2.9%). The currently positive are 452,895 against 418,554 seven days ago and the people in home isolation are 445,667 against 411,995.

Cartabellotta: immediately a government plan – “Even if at the moment it is impossible to make predictions about future scenarios, the data confirm a widespread recovery of viral circulation, moreover underestimated due to the widespread use of do-it-yourself tampons, of which an initial impact on hospitalizations can already be glimpsed in the medical area and in intensive care – says Cartabellotta -. At the same time we are witnessing a drop in the administration of fourth doses for the elderly and frail. With the arrival of the cold months and permanence indoors, even without considering the possible emergency of variants capable of undermining Omicron5, viral circulation is set to increase. despite the recent reassurances of Minister Schillaci in the Chamber, to date all the discontinuity actions of the Meloni government have gone in the opposite direction to that suggested by the international public health authorities: that is, to be prepared and ready to face any new waves. Therefore, the preparedness plan for the winter season is expected from the executive as soon as possible”.

Growing shelters – Even in the hospital the situation worsens, with hospitalizations growing both in intensive care (+21.7%) and in the medical area (+9.8%). The Covid read posts occupied in the critical area, from the minimum of 203 on November 10, are at 247 on November 17.

Vaccinations down – Meanwhile, the administration of the fourth doses of the vaccine is decreasing. As of November 18, 4,783,386 had been administered, i.e. 26,704 per day, down on the 30,319 of the previous week (-11.9%).