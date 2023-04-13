In line with the national trend, a sharp drop in Covid infections was also recorded in the week of April 3 to 9 in Sicily. There were 654 new infections detected, or -17.94% compared to the previous week, with an incidence of 14 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The data are reported in the latest weekly bulletin edited by Dasoe, the department for health activities and epidemiological observatory of the Sicilian Region Health Department.

The incidence of new positives higher than the regional average was recorded in the provinces of Trapani (19/100,000 inhabitants), Palermo (17/100,000) and Agrigento (16/100,000). Based on the subdivision by age group of the population, the highest number of cases, in absolute terms, was recorded in those aged 45-59 years (156), 25-44 years (146), 70-79 years (112) and 60-69 years (108).

In the same period there was also a decline in new hospitalizations. Furthermore, half of the positive hospitalized patients were not vaccinated.

As for vaccinations, the data is updated to 11 April. Since the beginning of the campaign in Sicily, a total of 10,734,947 doses have been administered. In the 5-11 year target, those vaccinated with at least one dose amount to 22.80% of the regional target, while 19.60% have completed the primary cycle. In the over 12 target, 91.03% were vaccinated with at least one dose and 89.65% completed the primary cycle, while 8.97% still had to be vaccinated.

As for the third dose, there are still 1,120,799 citizens who, despite being entitled to it, have not yet taken it. A total of 2,774,154 were vaccinated with an additional dose-booster, equal to 71.22% of those entitled, including the 5-11 year target. With regard to the fourth dose, a total of 243,669 administrations were carried out to residents of Sicily, of which 214,158 to subjects over 60. Finally, the fifth doses administered amounted to 10,374.







