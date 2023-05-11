Home » Covid: new epidemic arriving within two years, but it will not be Omicron
Covid: new epidemic arriving within two years, but it will not be Omicron

by admin

While the WHO declares the end of the state of emergency, US scientists warn the White House: “There is a risk of another wave of infections in a big way. We will see it by 2025”. A new variant other than Omicron is feared

It will knock on the door in the next two years, and it will be a new variant to unleash it. These are the forecasts of some American scientists who, having put the Covid emergency in the cellar, warn: “There is a risk of another wave of infections in a big way. We will see it by 2025”.

Scientists have warned the White House. They expressly speak of the “risk, in the next two years, of a new wave of the virus responsible for the Covid pandemic”. They do – revealed the Washington Pos …

