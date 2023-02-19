Against Covid, variants and mutations, a new generation of vaccines. It won’t just be about vaccine updates that have saved more than 20 million lives in these last few years of the pandemic.

New technologies and foundations will be employed. Also because the original version of Covid-19 has transformed into many other variants that have managed to elude the immunity of vaccines. They will be vaccines capable of protecting us also from other evils such asinfluenza.

Here is an attempt at a panorama of vaccines of the future, starting with the latest updates. The source is authoritative, the journal Nature.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have introduced so-called bivalent vaccines. These are updated mRNA vaccines that encode molecules of the spike protein of the original virus, i.e. the one used by SARS-CoV-2 to bind to cells, and Omicron.

Vaccines with broad protection

The researchers’ goal is to develop vaccines that offer broad protection against future variants of SARS-CoV-2 and potentially related coronaviruses. For example, immunize against some regions of the spike protein, conserved among the variants of SARS-CoV-2, and some species of related coronaviruses.

Among the interested parties, there are at least two teams at the University of Washington and at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) who are studying to create what are called “mosaic vaccines“. These vaccines, targeting nanoparticles with RBD of SARS-CoV-2 and of coronaviruses of the same family (called sarbecovirus), would protect against various sarbecoviruses.

Immediate results are not expected. The first clinical trials are expected to start within two years.

Many first-generation vaccines protect only against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Some of the new vaccines also deliver other viral proteins with the aim of generating a more diverse immune response that safely mimics the protection conferred by infection and with the hope that the new variants of the spike will be partially neutralized.

In fact, T lymphocytes, which destroy infected cells, recognize other proteins of SARS-CoV-2. So although the spike protein is in the crosshairs of antibody-producing B cells, vaccines that carry other proteins could help our immune system generate stronger antibodies.

RNA against covid

mRNA vaccines have proved to be important tools in fighting the pandemic. This is especially in developed countries that have sold the largest number of doses.

The self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines are an updated version of the originals and also include instructions for an enzyme that instructs cells to make multiple copies of spikes. With a smaller dose of vaccine, therefore, equal or stronger protection could be obtained and a possible first “smaller” dose could reduce the side effects.

saRNAs are preparing to be more powerful but potentially cheaper vaccines, thus allowing for greater diffusion among the population even in poorer countries.

Among the companies that are working on it, two companies located in California: Arcturus Therapeutics and Gritstone bio. The first started a Phase III trial in Japan after completing another in April 2022; the second, has completed a phase I trial.

Proteins on nanoparticles

There are several protein-based Covid vaccines that have been authorized all over the world, also due to their low costs and ease of production.

These vaccines tend to consist of stabilized forms of the whole spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 or its RBD.

New generation vaccines, on the other hand, consist of proteins that self-assemble into a soccer ball-shaped structure studded with spikes or RBDs. The repetitive arrangement of the viral molecules, which mimics the virus, generates a particularly powerful immune response.

Again there are various developers and stakeholders. In addition to the aforementioned Caltech and the University of Washington, which are opting for RBD from different types of coronaviruses, a team led by researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland, is experimenting with another protein nanoparticle vaccine use ferritin. The iron transporter protein self-assembles into a spherical particle which is then studded with the complete SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The University of Washington also had another nanoparticle-based vaccine that contains RBD from the original version of SARS-CoV-2 approved by South Korean regulators in April 2022.

According to a phase III study, the vaccine would have greatly strengthened the immune response compared to viral-vector vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford which use a chimpanzee adenovirus that encodes the peak antigens.

SK biosciences, the South Korean company that develops the vaccine, however, had to suspend its production due to low levels of demand in the country.

And finally the nasal vaccines against covid arrive

Another type of vaccines are nasal vaccines which are inhaled as a mist through the nose or mouth or as nose drops.

These vaccines are supposed to stimulate immune responses at the point where the virus primarily enters the body, i.e. the nose and mouth. According to data from some animal studies confirming this hypothesis, they should be able to stop it before it spreads.

China, India, Iran and Russia have already approved five types of nasal vaccines.