There are two new Covid variants that concern entire continents. They have been defined as ‘super variants’, because they are very fast in spreading. So super contagious. The first is Kraken, technical name XBB.1.5, the Omicron subvariant is spreading like wildfire, starting from the United States (it is present in 27 other countries), where it is responsible for 27.6% of infections thanks to the its high infectious potential that would lead a patient to infect at least 15 people.