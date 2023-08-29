Covid, new rules are needed to protect the most fragile

A very big gap. This is what was created with the abolition of the obligation of home isolation for Covid-positive citizens, established by Decree Law No. 105 of 10 August 2023. Yes, because the law does not contain any indication on the identification and on the isolation of positive patients within hospitals. That’s what he underlines Francesco Cognettipresident of FOCE (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists), who on behalf of the Scientific Society asks the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci to intervene as soon as possible to remedy the situation.

“These structures are frequented by vulnerable people, who must be protected – explains Cognetti -. Let us not forget that Covid continues to be a disease which, when it affects the frail, can also lead to death and the isolation of the positives protects against contagion of vulnerable people. In many hospitals, by now, swabs are no longer carried out routinely on patients, healthcare professionals and family members who attend them. Rules on the execution of swabs and their frequency must therefore be defined, in order to isolate and monitor the positive and adapt the organization of the departments in the event of a progressive increase in the number of infected people”.

Increase in infections

In Italy, in recent weeks, there has been an increase in infections and, in other countries, also in hospital admissions, due to new hypermutated variants. In the week from 17 to 23 August, 11,606 new cases of Covid were recorded in our country, with an increase of 96% compared to the previous week (10-16 August). The positivity rate also increased by about 40%.

At the same time there is a decrease in mass testing by citizens and the scaling of the surveillance and variant tracking capacity. The abolition of mandatory home isolation for positives aligns Italy with numerous other European countries (France, Spain, Holland, Belgium and Portugal), which have established similar indications.

“This is a decision that can be shared, also in light of the availability of vaccines and drugs, but the situation of hospitals in our country must be considered, which are already under pressure today due to lack of staff, beds and resources and due to wrong political choices, which have progressively weakened health care over the last 10 years – he explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of SIC (Italian Society of Cardiology) -. Any increase in Covid cases risks bringing hospitals to collapse”.

Protect the fragile

The fragility of the overall system is demonstrated by the mortality rate among those infected with the virus, which has been particularly high in our country. “Every week, currently in Italy, about 50-60 people still die from the consequences of the infection – he underlines Paul Corradini, president of SIE (Italian Society of Hematology) -. The level of contagion has recently increased and the figure is to be considered underestimated due to the lower number of swabs carried out compared to months ago. To create a protective ‘cage’ around the patient, it is also essential to vaccinate the frail and all the over 60s against Covid, but also against the flu and pneumococcus every six months. Immunization must concern not only the sick, but also family members, caregivers and all health professionals. And citizens who are positive for Covid must absolutely not come into contact with the frail and go to hospitals”.