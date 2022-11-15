The Meloni government wants to draw the line of break with the previous executives and to do so it is also working on the modification of the management rules of the Covid. As explained by Giorgia Meloni in the first days of her inauguration, the goal of her government is to follow science and for this reason, given that the pandemic situation (in Italy and in the world) has changed, it is also necessary to change the strategies management. The Minister of Health has returned to the subject in the last few hours Orazio Schillaciwho succeeded Roberto Speranza.

On the sidelines of an event at the Ministry of Health, focused on the presentation of the document for the vaccination of the frail promoted by Simit and SItI, Schillaci explained in what direction the executive is moving in these days to change course, without denying everything the work done to date. “ We are working to ensure that, especially the positive asymptomatic patients, can come back sooner, we will make a communication on this too shortly. Possibly eliminating also the final buffer “, explained Orazio Schillaci.

A remodeling in line with what has already been done in other countries, to which Italy is simply adapting without making a leap forward, as instead accused by the left. The ideology has taken possession of the management of Covid since the early stages of 2020. “ The lifts are there, the curves show us that there will be a wave, not a wave, and that it won’t be heavy. But you have to be prepared. And with seasonal flu, it won’t be easy to distinguish between the two “says the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascoprofessor at the State University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in an interview with La Stampa.