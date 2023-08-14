Home » Covid, new vaccination campaign kicks off in autumn (but it’s not mandatory) – breaking latest news
Covid, new vaccination campaign kicks off in autumn (but it’s not mandatory) – breaking latest news

This is foreseen in a new circular from the Ministry of Health. Up-to-date vaccines available, recommended and offered to the elderly, frail, pregnant women and healthcare workers

The new vaccination campaign against Covid, the first post-emergency and without obligations, will start in the autumn, in conjunction with the flu campaign. Updated vaccines will be available and are being recommended and offered to the elderly, frail, pregnant women and healthcare workers. This is foreseen in the new circular from the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General of Prevention Francesco Vaia. In conjunction with the flu campaign for the 2023/24 season – the circular reads as reported by the breaking latest news agency – the launch of a national anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign is expected with the use of a new formulation of mRna vaccines and proteins (updated monovalent formulation Xbb 1.5), whose approval by Ema and Aifa is expected for the end of summer/beginning of autumn and whose doses are expected to be available starting in October.

The purposes

The objective of the national campaign, the document specifies, is to prevent mortality, hospitalizations and severe forms of Covid-19 in elderly and highly frail people, and protect pregnant women and healthcare workers. A 12-month booster dose with the new updated vaccine formulation is recommended and offered to these groups of people. Vaccination can also be recommended to family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties.

The expected times

With regard to the timing of administration, the circular clarifies, on the basis of the information and scientific evidence currently available, the possibility of administering the booster dose is envisaged at least 3 months after the last event (last dose, regardless of the number of recalls already made or last diagnosed infection). it is also envisaged that the new updated vaccines can also be used for the primary cycle. Without prejudice to any specific indications for use, it will be possible to co-administer the new updated vaccines with other vaccines (with particular reference to the flu vaccine).

The recommendations

Finally, the ministry document recommends that all healthcare professionals respect the principles of good vaccination practices and be careful in reporting any suspected adverse reactions and underlines the importance of prompt reporting to the AIFA pharmacovigilance system. In addition to health professionals, any citizen can report any suspected adverse reactions observed in vaccinated people, through the methods provided on the AIFA website at this link.

August 14, 2023

