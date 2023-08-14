Home » Covid, new vaccine in autumn together with anti flu
Covid, new vaccine in autumn together with anti flu

Covid, new vaccine in autumn together with anti flu

The Ministry of Health communicates it. It is recommended for the elderly, frail and healthcare professionals

August 14, 2023

Coming for thefall a new vaccine against Covid-19, in the period of flu campaign. The communicates it Ministry of Health. “In conjunction with the flu campaign for the 2023/24 season, a national anti Covid-19 vaccination campaign using a new formulation of mRNA and protein vaccines (updated monovalent formulation XBB 1.5), whose approval by Ema and Aifa is expected for the end of summer/beginning of autumn and doses of which are expected to be available starting in October ”, reads the ministry document on ‘preliminary indications for the autumn and winter anti Covid-19 vaccination campaign’.

Recommended for the elderly, frail and healthcare workers

L’objective of the national campaign that will start in the autumn “is to prevent mortality, hospitalizations and severe forms of Covid-19 in people elderly and highly frailand protect pregnant women and children healthcare workers“, it still reads. “These groups of people – continues the document – ​​are recommended and offered a booster dose valid for 12 months with the new updated vaccine formulation. Vaccination may also be recommended to family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties.

