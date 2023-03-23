Just as the WHO is preparing to announce the end of the Covid pandemic in 2023, a new variant appears that alarms the experts. In fact, the decline in Covid cases and deaths reported in the world continues, but with a clear recovery in infections between the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia where the boom in India stands out: the country grappling with the ‘Arthur’ variant (XBB.1.16) – Omicron’s recombinant that has also come under the spotlight on social media – records a +251% cases in 28 days in the latest bulletin released by the World Health Organization.

Epicenter in India

The spotlight has turned on her because the new Covid peak that is registering in India could be attributable to its significant presence detected. The pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the Vaccine Safety Net (Vsn) initiative of the World Health Organization, reports the first case intercepted in China in a tweet reported by beraking latest news, and explains that at the moment the sublineage has been detected in 17 countries, including Canada and Singapore, for a total of 474 isolations.

Over 1000 cases per day

For the expert, the Indian situation must be kept an eye on, to understand if this mutant manages to overcome the immunity of a population that has faced different variants, from Centaurus to Kraken. Attention in the country is high after that for the first time in 2023, the number of daily cases exceeded 1,100, even if the trend of hospitalizations and mortality at the moment would not be worrying according to some local experts. The Arturo variant is also mentioned in a technical briefing by the British agency Ukhsa (UK Health Security Agency), which monitors any “signals” on the horizon. And among those under the spotlight, for reasons ranging from the growth relative to mutation profiles of a certain type, XBB.1.16 is also mentioned, together with XBB.1.9.1 (which is rapidly increasing in proportion and seems to be the only with a significant growth advantage over Kraken, albeit in small numbers), and XBB.1.9.2.

The UK report

As for Arturo, the UK report explains that “it is a lineage with 3 additional Spike mutations, found both in the UK and internationally”, although “the total number of samples” is still low. WHO still does not cite XBB.1.16, at least in the last two weekly updates, but reports in general the high weight of Omicron recombinants and the XBB family, as well as a growing share of unassigned sublineages. In India, the increase in Covid cases comes at a time when there is also increased circulation of influenza H3N2. Situation for which the country’s health authorities call for surveillance and caution.

Europa

Instead, the growth of infections in Europe is slowing down. Overall, globally in the period from February 20 to March 19, more than 3.7 million cases and more than 26,000 deaths were reported, equal to -31% and -46% respectively compared to the previous 28 days. As of March 19, since the beginning of the pandemic there are over 760 million confirmed infections and over 6.8 million deaths.