A new variant of Covid has landed in Europe and it is BQ.1. The European Center for Disease Control has found disease circulation in five European countries.

This new variant and its sub-lineage They were found in five EU countries and experts have said that given the trend of the infection, BQ.1 will surely become the number one variant during the winter.

Covid, variant BQ.1 worries Europe

The new variant of Covid called BQ.1 and renamed Cerberus has landed in Europe and has already given a clear signal to researchers and experts on how it is likely to evolve.

The variants BQ.1 is a direct descendant of Omicron 5 which for many weeks has held the primacy by contagion and circulation. For a few weeks though Cerberus is increased exponentially and was initially known in the USA.

Eric Topol, American scientist director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute of La Jolla, California, explained via Twitter that the current trend has significantly changed. From the United States she landed in Europa and the European Center for Disease Control has reported five European nations that will be under close monitoring.

Il mechanism which will make the variants BQ.1 predominant over all the others now seems started. The evolutions and all the sub-lineages are subject to careful checks and the experts leave nothing to chance.

I researchers they have discovered a great many under variants that despite the substantial numbers do not cause concern. When some subtypes change, they assume an unpredictable trend and researchers are constantly working to keep the international medical community unprepared.

The five European countries where Cerberus is present

The variants BQ.1 it has entered circulation with certainty, object of study in five European countries. In the last week the largest circulation has been in France, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands e Italia.

Experts declare that according to the studies carried out so far Cerberus has a remarkable capacity of evade il immune system. This must be cause for observation and although there is still no concrete evidence regarding the severity of the infection, it is assumed that it has more aggressive characteristics than the ‘mother’ Omicron 5.

According to the communications and observations made by the researchers, the winter will be characterized mainly by BQ.1 that will win over all the others. Now you are trying to figure out how will involve Cerberus with the vaccines in circulation and if it will be necessary, as hypothesized, also update the antiviral therapy. Constant focus on dissemination will also be maintained Italy it’s a first line to monitor the own trend compared to variants BQ.1.