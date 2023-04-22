Covid, new variant discovered on mink farms in Poland: Risk of future epidemics

A new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was discovered on two Polish mink farms, similar to a strain circulating in humans until the beginning of 2021. The mutated virus could be the source of future Covid epidemics should it pass to man.

In due mink farms from the Poland one has been identified new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2the pathogen responsible for pandemic of COVID-19 started more than 3 years ago. The most interesting aspect lies in the fact that this lineage is similar to the variant B.1.1.307 (GR/20B) which was last detected in humans between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, i.e. just over two years ago. Despite this similarity, the new variant features more than that 40 additional mutations; that means it could “come from an unknown location or an undetected animal reservoir,” as explained by the scientists in the study abstract.

The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was detected by an international research team led by Polish scientists from the Department of Poultry Diseases – National Veterinary Research Institute in Puławy, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Virology, of the Department of Omics Analysis and of the Erasmus University Medical Center of Rotterdam (Netherlands). The researchers, coordinated by Dr Katarzyna Domańska-Blicharz, isolated the strain in two mink farms – a few kilometers away from each other – tested between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In the first they were six specimens out of fifteen were found positive, in the second fifteen out of fifteen.

It is not the first time that the respiratory virus is identified in these splendid blackbirdwhich are particularly susceptible to infection. Just think that in 2020 Denmark decreed the extermination of over 15 million specimens – all those present in the 1,100 local farms – after the discovery of a mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which had shown reduced sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies. The minks, several of which died from the disease, had been infected by positive workers, later evolved a mutagenic form of the virus which then passed back to humans through the phenomenon known as spillback. However, this is not the case with Polish farms, where all the animals are tested asymptomatic and they have not transmitted the virus to farmers. The law in Poland provides for the culling of all specimens of a herd if the mortality rate exceeds 10 percent or if the phenomenon of spillback occurs.

From the molecular investigations conducted on biological samples taken with swabs, the researchers observed that the identified viral strain had 40 additional mutations compared to the B.1.1.307 variant. Specifically it is about single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), including “the amino acid substitutions W64L, F486L, N501T, T572I and S929I and a deletion of four amino acids at positions 140-143”, as explained by the experts. Luckily they didn’t register escapes of infected animals, which could also spread the new strain in nature (in 2020 over a hundred infected mink escaped from Danish farms). The source of the contagion is unclear, given that workers tested “repeatedly negative”; scientists do not exclude that the virus may have been introduced by an animal that entered farms, such as a wild cat or another small carnivore such as a skunk, beech marten, or vault (cats are especially susceptible to the virus).

As specified, the infected minks did not show signs of disease, a detail that should not be underestimated: “It creates a possibility of independent viral evolution and could be a source for future epidemic with new strains,” commented Dr. Domańska-Blicharz and colleagues. The cases were only detected thanks to the mandatory surveillance, introduced since the virus spread to mink farms in Denmark and the Netherlands. Only in this way is it possible to monitor the spread of new “silent” strains in animals and avoid the potential risk of spillback. The details of the research “Cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineage identified on two mink farms as a possible result of long-term undetected circulation in an unknown animal reservoir, Poland, November 2022 to January 2023” have been published in the scientific journal Eurosurveillance.