(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 19 – One year after the SarsCoV2 infection, 35.8% of unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies. This occurs in only 2.1% of vaccinated people. This is what emerges from a research conducted on over a thousand people by the Barcelona Institute for Global and published on BMC medicine.

The research measured the levels of IgM, IgA and IgG antibodies in 1,076 Catalan adults a first time between June and November 2020 and a second time between May and July 2021. “We tried to assess seroprevalence in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the duration of antibody responses induced by infection and vaccination and to identify the main determinants of antibody responses induced by vaccination, “explain the researchers.

The research found that more than a third (35.8%) of people who had Covid-19 but had not undergone vaccination had undetectable levels of antibodies one year after infection; the percentage was even higher among people over 60 and smokers. Among those vaccinated, only 2.1% had no antibodies one year later.

In addition, the team found that antibody levels were significantly higher in vaccinated who also had an infection than in unvaccinated.

“Our data underscores the importance of vaccinating people even if they have been previously infected and confirms that hybrid immunity is superior and longer lasting,” said study first signer Marianna Karachaliou.

