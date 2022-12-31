news-txt”>

The Ministry of Health has issued the circular that updates the methods of managing covid cases and contacts. As already foreseen in the rave decree, for cases that “have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not shown symptoms for at least two days, isolation will be able to end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, regardless of the ‘performing the antihygienic or molecular test”.

Specifically, the ordinance provides for this. People who have tested positive for a molecular or antigen diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 are subjected to isolation measurements, in the manner described below.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not shown symptoms for at least 2 days, isolation may end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, regardless of whether the antigen or molecular test is performed.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic, isolation may end even before 5 days if an antigen or molecular test carried out at a health facility/pharmacy is negative.

For cases in immunosuppressed subjects, isolation may end after a minimum period of 5 days, but always necessarily following an antigen or molecular test with a negative result.

For healthcare workers, if they have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, isolation can end as soon as an antigen or molecular test is negative.

Citizens who entered Italy from the People’s Republic of China in the 7 days preceding the first positive test, will be able to end isolation after a minimum period of 5 days from the first positive test, if asymptomatic for at least 2 days and negative for an antigen test or molecular.

At the end of isolation, the use of FFP2 type respiratory protective devices is mandatory up to the 10th day from the onset of symptoms or from the first positive test (in the case of asymptomatic), and it is in any case recommended to avoid high-risk people and/or crowded environments. These precautions can be discontinued in the event of a negative antigen or molecular test.

For those who have had close contact with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects, the self-surveillance regime is applied, during which it is mandatory to wear FFP2-type respiratory protective devices, indoors or in the presence of large gatherings, until the fifth day following the date of the last close contact.

If during the self-monitoring period symptoms suggestive of possible Sars-Cov-2 infection occur, immediate execution of an antigen or molecular test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 is recommended.

Healthcare workers must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis up to the fifth day after the last contact. (HANDLE).