The latest and somewhat unexpected news.

Covid emergency administrative workers will also have an extension, a ‘mini-extension’, according to what sources from Palazzo d’Orleans suggest. It will be a kind of test to understand roles, functions and uses. While the extension of the health personnel already appeared obvious. (in the photo, the hub of the Fair)

This is a first step that could be followed by others, with an eye to Rome. It is a decision eagerly awaited by the ‘Covid people’ which restores some serenity to the environment, after the latest news that had appeared, observed from that point of view, not too reassuring. In fact, it is a breath of fresh air and the experimentation of a wide-ranging healthcare model.

The commissioner structures would still go towards closure, but those who have faced the pandemic will continue to do their job for a while. In days, the provision should be black and white. Also according to sources from Palazzo d’Orleans, he was the president of the Region, Renato Schifani, to intervene personally on the subject. On the other hand, as we have written several times, we are living in a suspended moment with the return to normalcy a little overshadowed by the stubborn presence of the coronavirus. A fact of which the councilor for health is aware, Giovanna Volo, not by chance a technician in the sector.

And here’s news that suddenly falls and that will make all the staff spend a peaceful Christmas, on the basis of a similar choice made by Abruzzo. We’ll see. (rp)