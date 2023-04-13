Home Health Covid, Omicron Arcturus variant dominant in India, the mask is back
Health

Covid, Omicron Arcturus variant dominant in India, the mask is back

by admin
Covid, Omicron Arcturus variant dominant in India, the mask is back

Most of the samples of XBB.1.16 come fromIndia, where the virus has become dominant. Weekly cases of Covid-19 in the country have more than doubled in the past week. Facing the worst data in seven months, the authorities are preparing for the possibility of a peak soon.

On April 11, public and private hospitals across India were held exercises to verify the degree of preparation of health facilities to a sudden surge in the virus. The availability of beds, oxygen, intensive care units, equipment and all the materials necessary to combat the spread of Covid were checked.

Omicron’s XBB.1.16 subvariant is known to be not lethal and not too serious but the rapid growth in the number of new positives is worrying. The Indian authorities have invited the various territories to increase the attention and the number of molecular tests and vaccinations. Some states have reinstated the obligation to wear masks in public places and to follow safety protocols.

“Over the past couple of days, we’ve started receiving pediatric cases of Covid again after a six-month gap.” So on April 6 on Twitter the pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha (former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the WHO Vaccine Safety Net initiative) warned about XBB.1.16. In fact, many children have been affected by the variant, even “babies with high fever, cold and cough and itchy nonpurulent conjunctivitis with sticky eyesnot observed in previous waves,” explained the expert.

You may also like

Born, three women on pole for the leadership...

in India the obligation to wear a mask...

Poppy seed crumble cake from the tin: Simple...

Biomarker accurately detects Parkinson’s, before symptoms occur. «...

Model loses both legs and becomes an icon...

a video of the beheading of a prisoner...

A blood sugar molecule can predict Alzheimer’s. «...

Belly fat makes you ill – 2 rules...

Gillette, what happened? La7 closes “Non è l’Arena”,...

Covid, new cases (-17.94%) and hospitalizations continue to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy