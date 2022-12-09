Home Health Covid on the rise in Piedmont, Nursing Up asks for further recruitment of personnel – Targatocn.it
The increase in cases of flu and also of Covid, with the consequent clogging of the emergency rooms of many hospitals especially in Turin, is causing great concern.

Nursing Up, the union of nurses and health professions, requests that the Region immediately implement all the necessary actions so that what today appears as the beginning of an emergency does not transform, with the foreseeable increase in infections for seasonal flu and covid, in an out-of-control situation in a regional health system that is increasingly in procession of staff and beds.

The Secretary Nursing Up Piedmont, Claudio Delli Carripoints out: “We are deeply concerned about what is going on, with emergency departments apparently returning to the corridors with stretchers and increasingly overworked staff really down to bone. We don’t want to see stretchers in the corridors and stretchers clogging the emergency rooms. If necessary, therefore, new beds are opened for the necessary time but in ward rooms, making the citizen and the operators safe. We ask that the Region intervene immediately, both with the finding of these beds and with the publication of all the rankings of all the calls that have just closed so that it is possible for healthcare companies to recruit staff, nurses and Oss, very quickly! We look back on years in which emergencies and situations of extreme necessity have taught us how fundamental it is to have adequate staffing to face any difficulty. We therefore hope that those who decide do not underestimate what is happening and act immediately. Today, after what each of us has experienced in the pandemic, it is no longer possible to be unprepared”.

