This time the Covid variant to fear comes from the UK. It’s called Orthrus, in code CH.1.1, and it is arm wrestling with the already known Kraken (XBB.1.5), which for a few weeks has also been causing concern in Europe, given the thousands of infections it is making in the United States .

Orthrus, also daughter of Omicron, together with Kraken (of which the first 4 cases have also been identified in Italy, in the Veneto region) could contend for dominance in the Covid pandemic in the near future.

