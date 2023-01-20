Home Health Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that threatens Kraken. Here are the symptoms
Health

Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that threatens Kraken. Here are the symptoms

by admin
Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that threatens Kraken. Here are the symptoms

This time the variant to fear comes from the United Kingdom. It’s called Orthrus, in code CH.1.1, and it is arm wrestling with the already known Kraken (XBB.1.5), which for a few weeks has also been causing concern in Europe, given the thousands of infections it is making in the United States .

Orthus, also daughter of Omicron, together with Kraken (of which the first 4 cases have also been identified in Italy, in the Veneto region) could contend for dominance in the Covid pandemic in the near future.

See also  one study measured the consequences of the disease

You may also like

Do I need to measure the antibodies against...

Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that...

free training with “Palestra Actors” meetings

heart attack | Heart signals: 5 symptoms that...

Move and prevent. A project to combat sedentary...

boom of infections from hairdressers in Spain. How...

Age-related macular degeneration, if the patient is followed...

Medicine: good news and bad news

Muscular dystrophy, the test that makes the diagnosis...

Women’s leggings 2023: the outfits to try, not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy