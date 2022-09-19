The third pandemic summer is ending. And it was a different season, but with an underlying concept: normal, despite everything.



Omicron triggered a summer wave with a heavy number in terms of accounting for infections, but all in all contained in the effects



. By “weighing” the numbers, that is, by calibrating the epidemiological indicators, we have the confirmation that this summer was definitely unparalleled in the number of infections (over 50 thousand in Bergamo, from 21 June to Sunday 18 September), but the hospitalization rate is dropped to one third compared to summer 2021;



the lethality rate, that is the number of deaths compared to infections, is instead about 8 times “smaller” than in the summer of 2020



. Add to this the newfound freedom: this summer the obligation to wear masks was basically dropped (except for transport, hospitals, RSAs), travel restrictions ceased (with the exception of very few countries still armored ), the Green pass has been filed (since May).