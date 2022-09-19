Home Health Covid, over 50 thousand cases during the summer: “Few in hospital, even lethality decreasing”
Health

Covid, over 50 thousand cases during the summer: “Few in hospital, even lethality decreasing”

by admin
Covid, over 50 thousand cases during the summer: “Few in hospital, even lethality decreasing”

The third pandemic summer is ending. And it was a different season, but with an underlying concept: normal, despite everything.

Omicron triggered a summer wave with a heavy number in terms of accounting for infections, but all in all contained in the effects

. By “weighing” the numbers, that is, by calibrating the epidemiological indicators, we have the confirmation that this summer was definitely unparalleled in the number of infections (over 50 thousand in Bergamo, from 21 June to Sunday 18 September), but the hospitalization rate is dropped to one third compared to summer 2021;

the lethality rate, that is the number of deaths compared to infections, is instead about 8 times “smaller” than in the summer of 2020

. Add to this the newfound freedom: this summer the obligation to wear masks was basically dropped (except for transport, hospitals, RSAs), travel restrictions ceased (with the exception of very few countries still armored ), the Green pass has been filed (since May).

See also  Today Medici no vax before the TAR, the president of the Order: "They must not practice"

You may also like

after a year, one in three infected no...

Swelling and discomfort? Beware of this intolerance: few...

Anna Maria Moretti new president of the International...

Why does the pain seem stronger at night?

Window open, never do it again in the...

The Medical Physics of the Aou of Ferrara...

The world in purple against gynecological cancers

Anna Maria Moretti is the first Italian to...

Those who sleep little are more selfish

What you can do concretely for a person...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy