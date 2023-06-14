Covid, patient infected for two years. This is who the “eternal positives” are

Infected by Covid two years ago and still in the grip of the virus. Those of the super-infected by the virus that produced a three-year-long pandemic, declared out of emergency by the WHO only at the beginning of last May, are no longer very rare. The latest patient to enter the category of so-called ‘eternal positives’ comes from Ohio: a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 for two years and who, apparently, is spreading the virus thousands of times more than normal in his area , this according to the monitoring data collected from the wastewater.