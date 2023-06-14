Home » Covid, patient infected for two years. This is who the “eternal positives” are
Health

by admin
Infected by Covid two years ago and still in the grip of the virus. Those of the super-infected by the virus that produced a three-year-long pandemic, declared out of emergency by the WHO only at the beginning of last May, are no longer very rare. The latest patient to enter the category of so-called ‘eternal positives’ comes from Ohio: a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 for two years and who, apparently, is spreading the virus thousands of times more than normal in his area , this according to the monitoring data collected from the wastewater.

