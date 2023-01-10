Viral RNA in the body – The research, defined as the most extensive ever carried out on the persistence of SarsCoV2 in the cells of the human body, quantifies the viral RNA in 85 districts and fluids of the body. This genetic trace allows us to understand where the virus replicated while the person was still alive.

Traces of Covid for over 200 days – The results show the presence of abundant viral RNA in 79 areas of the body already in the first two weeks after the onset of the first symptoms. Therefore, it is not only a question of the lungs, but also of the heart, spleen, kidneys, liver, colon, muscles, nerves, reproductive system, eyes and brain. The lungs show the most obvious signs of inflammation and damage, while the brain and other organs do not appear to undergo significant changes despite the high viral load. In one particular autopsy, remains of the coronavirus were found in the brain of a patient who died 230 days after the onset of Covid symptoms.

Several cases of long-Covid are being examined – “Our data indicate that in some patients SarsCoV2 can cause a systemic infection and persist in the body for months,” the researchers point out. However, no significant traces of the virus have been detected in blood plasma and it remains to be clarified how it manages to spread throughout the body. “We hope to be able to replicate the viral persistence study and investigate the relationship with long-Covid,” says one of the authors, Stephen Hewitt of the Nih. “In less than a year, we’ve collected about 85 cases and are working to scale up our efforts.”