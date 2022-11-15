Pfizer and Moderna have announced the launch of some clinical trials with the intent to shed light on the long-term adverse effects which could occur in young people who have experienced heart problems following the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine. As reported by the US television network Nbc News, Moderna has launched two trials, the second of which began in September, while Pfizer seems ready to undertake research. At least one of the pharmaceutical company’s studies, which will include up to 500 adolescents and adults under the age of 21, should begin in the next two months: Pfizer herself confirmed this to the issuer, which will carry out the work in collaboration with the Pediatric Heart Network, a consortium of hospitals that conducts research on heart disease.

Specifically, according to what reported to Nbc News by Dr. Dongngan Truong, co-director of the Pfizer study, the latter will monitor participants for five years and will include both people who have been hospitalized in the past for vaccine-associated myocarditis and individuals who have received this diagnosis more recently. Furthermore, in order to understand how serious the risks of the disease are compared to the possible side effects of vaccines, the participants will also be compared with a subgroup of children suffering from multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare complication associated with Covid- 19. These therefore are the objectives of the study that will take place in the United States and Canada and for which, however, the enrollment of the subjects has not yet begun. The research team, however, has already identified more than 250 myocarditis patients to enroll, and according to Truong the first results could be released next year.

Moderna, on the other hand, as anticipated, has launched two studies, one of which was conducted in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology, a medical association that supports cardiovascular research. Both studies focused on myocarditis and relate to the public and private data of tens of millions of people who received the company’s vaccine as well as their condition. “Did they have myocarditis?” When did it happen? How was it treated? How serious was it? », In fact, said the chief physician of Moderna, Paul Burton, illustrating the purpose of the research. On top of that, Moderna is also reportedly conducting two more studies with the EMA (European Medicines Agency) that are expected to cover five different countries, with the data expected to be made public around next summer and with the pharmaceutical company that – according to what stated by Burton – should evaluate the results for a year or more.

In short, there are several researches that companies are starting, which obviously must necessarily shed light on the phenomenon of myocarditis. In fact, not only has the FDA (the US body that regulates pharmaceutical products) required drug manufacturers to conduct several studies to evaluate the potential long-term impacts of myocarditis – as part of its approval of mRNA vaccines – but they are varied. the scientific evidence that emerged in the recent past on the correlation between vaccine administration and cardiac inflammation. It will suffice to cite a study based on the analysis of data from 40 US hospitals, and published in the journal Jama, which has certified a frequency of 2.8 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis per 100,000 vaccinated, with most cases mainly involving individuals undergoing mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). In addition, there have been more than 1,000 reports of vaccine-related myocarditis or pericarditis in under 18s in the United States since the end of 2020, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Sure, it appears that most cases resolve positively, but scientists have so far only looked at people’s health conditions a few months after vaccination. Studies on possible long-term side effects in individuals who have had heart problems are only now starting, e to date apparently the certainties are almost nil. For example, Dr. Leslie Cooper, part of an advisory group of experts set up by Moderna to monitor the safety of her anti-Covid vaccine, has not only recalled that in some cases people who have developed myocarditis after viral infection can suffering from scars along the heart tissue that reduce its ability to pump blood and circulate oxygen in the body, but also that it is not known how many individuals with vaccine-associated myocarditis could experience this scarring. “It could be 2%, 0% or 20%,” she said referring to the percentage of vaccinated people who could suffer long-term cardiac consequences, reiterating that at the moment there is no answer in this regard.

[di Raffaele De Luca]