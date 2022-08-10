Clinical trials of the vaccine, effective also against the last two variants of Omicron (BA.4 and BA.5) developed by Pfizer-Biontech, will start at the end of August. The drug, able to offer protection from both contagion and the more serious course of the infection caused by both previous variants and Omicron, will be tested in a small clinical trial, which the company hopes to be able to conclude by October. . In time to get the go-ahead from the main regulatory agencies – today Ema announced that it is awaiting the request for authorization for a potential rapid approval procedure in the autumn and start distribution by the end of the year.

Green light in the United States by autumn

The process will almost certainly be respected in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already made it known that it wants to speed up the timing of distribution of the new drug. The body that deals with the marketing authorization of medicines and devices in fact awaits only the data already presented by Pfizer-Biontech and relating to the experimentation of the updated vaccine to respond only to the sub-variant BA.1.

According to the multinational, the procedure has given positive results: in terms of production of antibodies capable of neutralizing what was the first “evolution” of Omicron. Consequently, as soon as the okay from the FDA arrives, it will also be extended to the most up-to-date vaccine against Omicron’s latest lineages (BA.4 and BA.5).

“Immunobridging” studies

In the United States, the approval process will be much more streamlined than the one with which the first mRna vaccines arrived on the market. The same will not happen in Europe, however, since the EMA has declared its intention to examine the dossiers relating to the “updates” of the vaccine individually. However, the times of clinical trials will be reduced. “Immunobridging”: the procedure adopted will in fact almost certainly be this.

Rita Carsettihead of the laboratory on B lymphocytes of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, explains what it is: “These trials compare the immune response induced by a new vaccine with that determined by an analogue already proven effective against a disease and authorized for the ‘human use – declares the specialist, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Immunology, Clinical Immunology and Allergology (Siica) -. A clinical trial is carried out on a small number of patients: approximately 200. only the level of antibodies produced following administration. In the event that the response is not lower than that of the vaccines already in use, we proceed with the green light for a new drug “.

A new vaccine is also coming from Moderna

Although the vaccines currently available have maintained a certain level of efficacy especially against more severe disease outcomes (hospitalization and death), the results of observational studies have shown a reduction in efficacy against some variants (in particular Omicron). This explains the need to update vaccines. Moderna, the other company producing mRna vaccines, is also conducting, with a bivalent preparation that affects both the original coronavirus strain and the first version of Omicron circulated widely during last winter. Again, approval is expected in the fall.

In the meantime (who can) better receive the fourth dose

While waiting for the new drugs, on the basis of the data collected so far first in Israel and then in various European countries, the invitation is to carry out the fourth dose of the vaccines already available today. “For those who can already carry out the booster, that is over 60 and fragile patients, waiting for the updated vaccine is not the right choice – concludes Carsetti -. The booster reactivates the immune defenses in order to allow an adequate antibody response, especially in this case. when the virus is circulating a lot. By postponing the appointment with the administration, the antibody coverage continues to drop and thus determines a greater risk of becoming infected. To this it must be added that, even when new vaccines are available, they will be administered earlier to health workers and frail patients, then the elderly and gradually to all the others “. The risk, in essence, is to remain inadequately protected until the beginning of the new year.