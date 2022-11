The first priority is that it is effective on a broad spectrum, against as many variants as possible; the second is that it lasts a long time, even for more than a year. Pfizer and BioNTech have made the requests of the experts their own, especially these two, in deciding to start the procedure for testing a multivalent anti-Covid vaccine, i.e. capable of dealing with the different mutations of the virus, but at the same time which is also lasting.