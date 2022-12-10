It comes there circular from the Ministry of Health extending the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine to children aged 6 months-4 years. In this age group, the vaccine is recommended for children “who present conditions of fragility, such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of Sars-Cov-2 infection”, and specifically a series of pathologies or conditions are listed which lead to this fragility. But the document signed by the director general of Prevention Giovanni Rezza also adds that, “taking into account the indication of use authorized” by the European and Italian drug agencies “EMA and Aifa, this vaccine may also be made available for the vaccination of children, in the age group 6 months-4 years (inclusive), who do not present these conditions, at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority”.

MODERN VACCINE – “Following the authorization by Ema and Aifa”, the European and Italian drug agencies, “as part of the anti Sars-CoV-2/Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the original bivalent formulation is now also available/ Omicron BA.4-5 of the Spikevax *” vaccine by Moderna, also announces the circular from the Ministry of Health, which contains the update of the bivalent formulations of mRna vaccines available in our country.

“Taking into account the opinion of the Cts”, Aifa’s Technical-Scientific Commission, “the already existing recommendations on the use of the bivalent formulations of mRna vaccines” already available, i.e. the versions “original/Omicron BA.1 by Spikevax” and “Comirnaty*” by Pfizer/BioNTech, and the version “original/BA.4-5 by Comirnaty”.