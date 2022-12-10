Home Health Covid, Pfizer vaccine ok for under 5 children: the circular
Health

Covid, Pfizer vaccine ok for under 5 children: the circular

by admin
Covid, Pfizer vaccine ok for under 5 children: the circular

It comes there circular from the Ministry of Health extending the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine to children aged 6 months-4 years. In this age group, the vaccine is recommended for children “who present conditions of fragility, such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of Sars-Cov-2 infection”, and specifically a series of pathologies or conditions are listed which lead to this fragility. But the document signed by the director general of Prevention Giovanni Rezza also adds that, “taking into account the indication of use authorized” by the European and Italian drug agencies “EMA and Aifa, this vaccine may also be made available for the vaccination of children, in the age group 6 months-4 years (inclusive), who do not present these conditions, at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority”.

Read also

MODERN VACCINE – “Following the authorization by Ema and Aifa”, the European and Italian drug agencies, “as part of the anti Sars-CoV-2/Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the original bivalent formulation is now also available/ Omicron BA.4-5 of the Spikevax *” vaccine by Moderna, also announces the circular from the Ministry of Health, which contains the update of the bivalent formulations of mRna vaccines available in our country.

“Taking into account the opinion of the Cts”, Aifa’s Technical-Scientific Commission, “the already existing recommendations on the use of the bivalent formulations of mRna vaccines” already available, i.e. the versions “original/Omicron BA.1 by Spikevax” and “Comirnaty*” by Pfizer/BioNTech, and the version “original/BA.4-5 by Comirnaty”.

You may also like

Abruzzo among the seven worst regions, children are...

Almost a million Italians with the flu in...

Covid vaccine recommended for fragile children up to...

Covid, immunity debt and peak flu: this is...

Covid, Iss: high-risk regions increase from 3 to...

“They shoot in the eyes to mark a...

Doctors at work up to the age of...

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Incidence of cases higher...

Dies at 28 while doing squats in the...

symptoms and causes of bladder cancer – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy