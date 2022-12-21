“I fully agree with what was announced by the Minister of Health Schillaci on the obligation to wear masks in hospitals, health facilities and RSA, expiring on December 31st and which will be renewed, at least until spring. We live in a transitional phase of managing a double pandemic, Covid and flu, for this reason we must protect the most fragile categories, especially cancer patients”. So to beraking latest news Salute Carmine Pinto, president of the Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups, today on the sidelines of the press conference on cholangiocarcinoma which was held in the Chamber of Deputies after the Budget Commission approved the amendment to increase the fund for tests Next -generation sequencing (Ngs).

“The maintenance of protective measures, in particular the use of masks – the oncologist underlines again – is essential at this stage to reduce the impact of infections in hospitals and between patients, without forgetting healthcare personnel. Today we have a huge problem, with shifts starting to skip within oncology and hematology departments because doctors, nurses, assistants and technicians are at home affected by Covid or the flu. So this extension lets us breathe even at an organizational level ”.

According to Pinto, “all measures for access to hospitals and nursing homes will also need to be carefully evaluated, especially in the oncology and hematology departments: we must ensure that these environments become covid-free and flu-free to all intents and purposes so that the public health can do its job well. Therefore, the oncologist comments, “the extension announced by the minister has a double advantage: it protects patients and medical-nursing staff already reduced to a minimum on the eve of the Christmas holidays due to the simultaneous circulation of several viruses”.