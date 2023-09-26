Covid, Pirola has arrived in Italy. What we know about the most closely watched variant of all

Listen to the audio version of the article

The BA.2.86 variant, renamed Pirola, has also made its entry into Italy and has all it takes to be able to gain a foothold and replace the variants that circulate more in our country, replacing Eris (EG5) currently dominant, but «not there is no evidence that it is a more pathogenic or more aggressive variant than the previous ones”, immediately explained Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), who with his team in Brescia isolated Pirola for the first time in our country and will now study the mutations to understand if this variant can circumvent vaccinations.

The identikit of the Pirola variant

The BA.2.86 (Pirola) variant shares the high number of mutations with Omicron – over 35 – and this characteristic triggered the alarm of the World Health Organization which immediately included it among the variants under monitoring. Pfizer’s new updated anti-Covid vaccine adapted to the Omicron XBB.1.5 (Kraken) subvariant is expected – as stated by the European Medicines Agency EMA – to contribute to maintaining optimal protection against Covid also caused by other variants such as the same Pirola. However, two studies recently conducted independently at Peking University and the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm have reassured us about the danger of this variant: even if Pirola is capable of evading the immune response, it is less contagious than the other variants currently in circulation. According to the two studies, BA.2.86 is capable of escaping the immunity developed with previous infections or with the vaccine, however in those who have recently contracted infections the immune response is not completely ineffective. No less important is the fact that the variant, according to studies, does not have a great ability to spread.

It is not a given that there will be a mini wave

«It is a variant that has a different spike from all the other Omicron variants with over 35 mutations and with these characteristics it could be a type of virus that also infects the recovered and vaccinated. The interest of the scientific community, however, must be on whether or not it can be more contagious and transmissible, we have seen that EG.5 or Eris caused a mini wave of cases but it is not certain that Pirola can also cause large numbers”, confirms infectious disease specialist Marco Falcone, secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). According to the infectious disease specialist, «in any case, either Pirola, Eris or the next variant with the charming name, frail subjects, the elderly, oncology and hematology patients must get the vaccine updated to XBB which represents, regardless of the variant that is circulating, a stimulation and strengthening of the antibodies necessary to face the autumn. These subjects may become infected but – he concludes – they will not develop a serious illness, the value of the vaccines remains intact compared to the new variants because we have already had the experience of what happened in the past years”.

The ability to circumvent vaccines is under scrutiny

Also for Mauro Pistello, vice-president of the Italian Society of Microbiology and among the founders of the sequencing network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), «Pirola can give us some critical issues, which at the moment however come from in vitro studies, but he also has some weaknesses and this is good news.” «For Eris there were not many problems even in terms of the protection of the anti-Covid vaccine updated with For now we are talking about in vitro studies and not in the field, but there would seem to be less protection from Pirola. This could be a qualitative leap: Pirola has 36 additional mutations compared to Kraken, a fact that puts us on alert regarding immunizations. But let’s get to the good news: again from in vitro tests – specifies the virologist – Pirola seems to be less infectious than EG.5.1, so it is not certain that it has the same level of transmission and infectious capacity”. «We can say – summarizes Pistello – that at the moment there are no indications that Pirola may be more pathogenic than the other variants. In conclusion, there could be more infections, as happened in the USA, but not serious cases such as to put hospitals in difficulty.”

It doesn’t escape tests but it could affect the fragile more

«One of our concerns was that this variant was able to ‘evade’ antigen tests. Now, with the isolation in Brescia, we will have an advantage on this front and also on other considerations” underlines Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medical Campus of Rome. The Pirola variant was isolated by Arnaldo Caruso’s team, «in an immunocompromised patient – adds Ciccozzi – as had also happened in other countries. So there is the hypothesis that this variant could lead to an infection in this type of person and then relaunch itself with other changes.” This is why vaccinations for at-risk categories are crucial: «It is best for the frail and elderly to get vaccinated, for their own good and against the risk of developing a serious form of Covid, but also – concludes Ciccozzi – to limit circulation of variants that have a high percentage of mutations that can potentially make them more dangerous”

