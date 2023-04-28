Home » Covid, possible infections from different variants: the five that threaten us
Health

by admin
There has been a leap in quality. The Covid pandemic has reduced to the point of having the president of Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) say George Palu: “The end of it should be declared: I believe that the World Health Organization is close to doing so and the delay is due to a residual prudence”. However, this is also the period in which, if one gets infected (and new infections are also on the rise), this can happen ‘at the hands of different variants: five, to be precise, all equally deriving from Omicron, and all potentially equally dangerous.

