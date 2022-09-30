“The resurgence of Covid infections that we are witnessing was expected. There are new variants, temperatures have dropped and schools have been reopened”. This was stated, in an interview with Fanpage.it, by Fabrizio Pregliasco, associate professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and medical director of Irccs, Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio of Milan, commenting data relating to the usual weekly monitoring of the spread of Covid-19 in Italy. According to the mathematical models “there will be a growth at 50 days, with values ​​that will reach 90 thousand cases per day by November”, added the virologist, and then underlined: “It is desirable that it is a wave and not a wave , due to the new variants, the weather conditions and the reopening of the schools. Therefore, the curve will grow further over the next two months “. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE : DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

“Masks? For use in risky situations”



see also

All videos on the Covid-19 pandemic

Commenting on the stop to the obligation to use the mask on public transport, Pregliasco said: “Thank goodness it has been extended in hospitals and RSAs, but in the end we have earned this measure”. “Let’s manage it knowing, however, that there may be a need to have further strings in the future if there is a need for it. It is a new normal, but we try to maintain the use of masks in particular risk situations,” he added.

The importance of vaccination for the most vulnerable



Still with reference to the trend of the pandemic in Italy, according to the virologist, “the real difference this winter will be made by the number of fragile people who will be vaccinated”. “The vaccine will no longer be mandatory, for the Green pass to be clear, but I hope that we will move towards a vaccination schedule such as the flu as a target. It can be done from 12 years onwards, but it is essential for those at risk do the recall, since the protection is reduced after 4/6 months “, he concluded.