COVID, PROTECTIVE EFFECT FROM OMEGA-3

They reduce the chances of infection and serious illness

A study that appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports the effectiveness of Omega-3 fatty acids in reducing the likelihood of Sars-CoV-2 infection and serious outcome of Covid-19.
“These findings support the practice of increasing the consumption of fish oil supplements or fatty fish such as salmon as a potential risk reduction strategy for COVID-19,” says William Harris of the University of South Dakota, lead author of the study.
American scientists evaluated the risk for positive test, hospitalization and death for Covid-19 as a function of baseline DHA plasma levels in 110,584 subjects (with hospitalization and death) and 26,595 subjects tested (positive PCR test result COVID-19). 19) enroll at UK Biobank.
DHA levels were measured by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and … (Continue) read the 2nd page



