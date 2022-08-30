Home Health Covid quarantine, asymptomatic positives in isolation for no more than five days
Health

Covid quarantine, asymptomatic positives in isolation for no more than five days

by admin
Covid quarantine, asymptomatic positives in isolation for no more than five days

According to qualified rumors, the quarantine for asymptomatics will go from 7 to 5 days. And in the event of persistent Covid, the isolation will drop to 15 days

By: VirgilioNotizie | Posted on:







The quarantine period for asymptomatic Covid positives is shortened: in the absence of cough, fever and other symptoms referable to the infection the quarantine goes from 7 to 5 daysas long as there is a negative test on the fifth day. The maximum period of isolation in case of persistent positivity to the virus: from 21 to 15 days.

You may also like

here are the herbs and plants that relieve...

High cholesterol, when a woman’s heart is most...

Covid: towards the reduction of the quarantine from...

Bad weather, the false ceiling of the nuclear...

Santagostino medical center, the royal family of Lichtenstein...

11 Municipalities of the Vicenza area at risk

Nobody knows, but if you are over 40,...

Federico Fashion Style hospitalized: he removed a …

Federico Fashion Style as he is, in hospital...

Ifa in Berlin: everything you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy