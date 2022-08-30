



















The quarantine period for asymptomatic Covid positives is shortened: in the absence of cough, fever and other symptoms referable to the infection the quarantine goes from 7 to 5 daysas long as there is a negative test on the fifth day. The maximum period of isolation in case of persistent positivity to the virus: from 21 to 15 days.

The new orientation of the Ministry of Health

According to qualified rumors reported by the agency Ansathis would be the orientation of the health authorities.

The decision is determined by the decline in the pandemic curve in Italy and by the lower infectivity of the virus two weeks after the infection.

According to what has been learned, the Ministry of Health has requested an opinion from the Higher Council of Health, an advisory body in technical-scientific matters and, given the lowering of the epidemiological curve and the lower contagiousness at two weeks, the Css gave its ok to the mitigation of the anticovid measures for asymptomatic patients.

The decision of the Minister of Health is now awaited Roberto Speranzawhich will issue a circular shortly if it aligns with the evaluation of the CSS.

Covid kills again

Despite the easing of the quarantine, Covid-19 continues to claim victims: today there are 98 deaths while on the same day last week the deaths were 134 (this is 26.9% less).

Health Minister Roberto Speranza

The numbers are compatible with the typical summer trend of the disease for which the invitation of the health authorities is not to let your guard down.

Covid bulletin of 30 August 2022

There are 31,088 new cases of Covid in Italy today, with 208,996 swabs carried out. The positivity rate rises to 14.9%, registering a + 1.6%. The dead, as mentioned, are 98. With those of today, the total number of deaths from Covid in Italy has reached 175,505 victims.

Covid positive citizens are currently 660,241, of which 654,588 in isolation at home, 226 hospitalized in intensive care and 5,427 hospitalized in non-intensive care facilities.



