Covid. Retired the old indicators. This is how the epidemic will be monitored in Phase 3. The circular from the Ministry of Health

Covid. Retired the old indicators. This is how the epidemic will be monitored in Phase 3. The circular from the Ministry of Health

A ministerial decree published in the Official Journal establishes a new monitoring system connected to phase 3 of the epidemic and repeals the old 21-indicator system. And with a circular, Health has defined the new simplified criteria and indicators. These concern epidemiological aspects of diffusion (such as incidence, transmissibility and percentage of reinfections) and impact (both on population health and on health services), and are listed in the following table. THE DECREE, THE CIRCULAR

05 MAG

After the WHO announcement of the downgrading of Covid from a state of public health emergency, the Ministry of Health takes a further step forward and decides to retire the old 21-indicator monitoring criteria linked to Phase 2 after 3 years .

“Deemed appropriate, in the light of the current epidemiological situation of Sars-CoV-2 infection and the current pandemic response phase, to modify the monitoring system by moving from the risk assessment system of an uncontrolled and structurally unmanageable epidemic defined by parameters and alert thresholds related to the transition from phase 1 to phase 2 of the epidemic, to a system that is easily flexible and adaptable to viral circulation, more sustainable and without the provision of threshold levels or risk assessment, which guarantees however, a careful observation of the epidemic trend in order to promptly identify the changes in the characteristics of the diffusion of cases of disease and in the impact on the welfare services, providing adequate and prompt information to all the competent bodies”.

This is stated in the Ministerial Decree of 6 March 2023, published in the Official Gazette of 4 May 2023, with which establishes a new monitoring system connected to phase 3 of the epidemic.

The criteria and indicators envisaged by the new system were also identified today with a joint circular of the general directorates of health prevention and health planning. These concern epidemiological aspects of diffusion (such as incidence, transmissibility and percentage of reinfections) and impact (both on population health and on health services), and are listed in the following table.

05 maggio 2023
