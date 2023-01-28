Let’s examine the differences between the viruses that are in circulation during this time

Anna Castiglioni

There are three viruses that are bringing children and adults to Italian emergency rooms this winter: they are those ofinfluenzaof Covid-19 he was born in RSV. Not only is the coronavirus making a comeback thanks to its new variants, the Australian flu and the respiratory syncytial virus are also making converts. The pandemic has meant that there are fewer influenza viruses and other pathogens that affect the respiratory system. The result is that for two years we “only” had to deal with the Covid-19: our immunity to these viruses may have declined and many babies born during the pandemic have never had any immunity, especially if they have not been vaccinated. The consequence is that a more people are vulnerable to common winter virusesespecially now that the obligation to wear masks no longer exists and that travel is allowed almost everywhere in the world.

flu symptoms — Many gods symptoms caused by flu, covid and RSV they overlap and can even look similar to those of the common cold, which is caused by a variety of viruses. You may develop a cough, fever, headache, or runny or stuffy nose with any respiratory viruses. What makes the difference is how quickly the symptoms get worse or worse. Flu symptoms come on rapidly, often within a day of contact with a sick person, and can be felt throughout the body with bone pain and muscle weakness. People with the flu often describe feeling like they've been hit by a truck. With a cold, symptoms can appear in two or three days and are much milder.

symptoms of covid and rsv — Covid and RSV have even longer incubation periods. It can take an average of five days from exposure to the coronavirus for the first symptoms of Covid-19 to develop, although newer variants can result in an active infection as early as three days after exposure. RSV lasts four to six days. With Covid and RSV, symptoms also develop slowly and at different times: for example with the initial loss of taste and smell, then with a slight headache and on the third day with fever. Another factor that makes the difference is the body temperature: with theflu fever rises rapidly and remains high (even over 39°) for 4-5 consecutive days, while in the case of the latest covid and RSV variants it remains around 37°-38°. People with respiratory syncytial virus are less likely to experience the full-body fatigue and body aches that result from the flu or COVID-19. On the other hand, they can develop a very heavy and strong cough, with a high production of mucus in the upper respiratory tract. In general, RSV leads to shortness of breath and a characteristic wheezing, especially in children. The important thing, for all 3 viruses, is to contact your doctor or emergency room for the most serious cases, and keep the mask on to avoid contagion.

tests and swabs — The only way to tell if your symptoms match flu, covid or RSV is through a test. If a swab can be carried out at home or in a pharmacy for Covid, a laboratory test is necessary for influenza and RSV, which takes two or three days. In fact, the usefulness of a test in this case is superfluous: the management of symptoms for both viruses is almost identical and, unlike Covid-19, self-monitoring is not mandatory. Rather, the vaccine is recommended, both for Covid and for the flu, which acts as a preventive measure.