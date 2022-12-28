Even in Italy, travelers from China will be subjected to a mandatory antigenic swab (these are rapid tests). The Minister of Health has just decided Horace Schillaci. The outbreak of Covid in China is worrying many countries around the world. India, Taiwan and Japan have already provided for the test for those arriving from that country. They should be tracked by the hour from the US.

In Italy the swabs were expected from December 26 for flights from China arriving at Milan Malpensa. This morning also the councilor for health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, had announced a similar measure for Rome Fiumicino: “Tests for flights from China are resuming, pending national provisions”. Immediately afterwards, the Ministry of Health extended the provision to all of Italy.

Ordinance for mandatory swabs

“I have ordered, by ordinance, mandatory Covdi19 antigenic swabs, and related sequencing of the virus, for all passengers coming from China and in transit through Italy” wrote Schillaci. “The measure is essential to guarantee the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population. He will report in more detail during the Council of Ministers convened today ”.

Out of 92 passengers 35 positive

At Malpensa on 26 December the passengers of two flights were tested. “On the first flight – explained the councilor of the Lombardy Region to Welfare Guido Bertolaso – out of 92 passengers, 35 (38%) are positive. In the second, out of 120 passengers 62 (52%) are positive”. Now “we have activated the sequencing procedure – he concluded – tomorrow morning we will have the first results”.

Sequence all variants

“From Saturday 24 December to today, the Minister has closely followed the outcome of the swabs carried out on passengers arriving at Malpensa from China and has recommended the sequencing of all the variants that may emerge from the swabs. Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which, at the moment, are not in circulation in Italy”.

Meloni’s strategy failed

“Meloni’s strategy of pretending that Covid no longer exists and that after all vaccines can be done without seems to me to have failed. As always, reality is stronger than communication”. This was stated by the former health minister and secretary of Article One, Robert Hope. Instead, applause for Schillaci’s decision comes from Bertolaso. “The first data that we released today, with almost 50% of passengers from China having positive results – he declares – require the necessary attention and the minister has done well to make this type of verification mandatory”

Lorenzin: “The minister should come and report to the courtroom”

“We ask that Minister Schillaci can be in the chamber tomorrow to report on the government’s actions in relation to the explosion of covid cases in China, in light of the ministry’s ordinance on swabs and sequencing and tracing for health purposes of Chinese citizens landed in Italy. We ask that you understand the government’s actions on the alert system in Italy and Europe. We are in the middle of the Christmas holidays, millions of people are moving across Italy and Europe. We are concerned, we want to make sure they are activate all the necessary preventive measures”. The senator of the Democratic Party said it in the classroom Beatrice Lorenzin.

Serious omissions on the real situation

On Covid, the Meloni government continues to hide reality and deny the problems, indulging in no-vax impulses. The Minister of Health Schillaci on the basis of which authority does he not follow up on the indications of the national health authorities? We are not talking about politics. What happened to the doses for the third booster in children up to 11 years? Ema and Aifa have authorized. Has the Minister forwarded the circular to the Regions? We know the vaccines paid for and not used by the Regions. The Minister responds quickly to the Italians in front of Parliament. Unless the Government has decided to indicate a different path and above Aifa and Ema”. So Francesco BocciaSenator of the Democratic Party and responsible for the Regions and Local Authorities of the National Secretariat, on the sidelines of the work of the Senate on the budget law.

USA, negative test obligation for travelers arriving from China

Beginning January 5, travelers to the United States from China will be required to take a test no more than two days before travel and provide negative results before boarding the plane. The test applies to anyone aged 2 or over. The US decision is a return to requirements placed on some international travelers. The Biden administration rescinded the last of these last June.