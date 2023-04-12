Anti-Covid vaccines will be administered to frail and elderly patients in the autumn. This was announced by the Minister of Health , Orazio Schillaci, underlining that Italy has “a stock of vaccines even higher than our needs. After three years of suffering, we have put the pandemic behind us and the data we have is very reassuring”.

A future Mrma vaccine capable of eradicating tumors and heart attacks represents “excellent news for the many cancer patients and for people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. I think we are at a turning point, it will still take some time but it is essential to reiterate the importance of research”, added the health minister to Tg1. “The hope – concluded Schillaci – is to have effective vaccines to fight cancer, which remains a big killer. The hope is that these vaccines are for everyone”.