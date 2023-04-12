Home Health Covid, Schillaci: “In the autumn, vaccinate the frail and elderly”
Health

Covid, Schillaci: “In the autumn, vaccinate the frail and elderly”

by admin

Anti-Covid vaccines will be administered to frail and elderly patients in the autumn. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, underlining that Italy has “a stock of vaccines even higher than our needs. After three years of suffering, we have put the pandemic behind us and the data we have is very reassuring”.

A future Mrma vaccine capable of eradicating tumors and heart attacks represents “excellent news for the many cancer patients and for people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. I think we are at a turning point, it will still take some time but it is essential to reiterate the importance of research”, added the health minister to Tg1. “The hope – concluded Schillaci – is to have effective vaccines to fight cancer, which remains a big killer. The hope is that these vaccines are for everyone”.

See also  Face Masks: Heavy metals in clay masks

You may also like

These haircuts are trending in 2023!

H3N8 bird flu: first death in China

Anxiety and depression: we’ve always had the remedy...

Build muscles: Froboese explains how it really works

Schillaci, more seats but no closed number stop...

“In Emilia-Romagna the 2022 accounts close in balance,...

Scarifying the lawn properly | > – Guide

symptoms, remedies and how to recognize them –...

Parents in need of care? How to distribute...

Bird flu, WHO: first H3N8 virus death reported...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy